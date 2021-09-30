Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 18,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHRW. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 57.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.8% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 495,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,404,000 after buying an additional 17,947 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 246,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,638 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.4% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 21,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total value of $246,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

CHRW has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.31.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $88.44 on Thursday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $84.67 and a one year high of $106.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.23. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.71.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.84%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

