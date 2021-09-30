Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,464 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 72.2% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $82.57 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $87.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.01%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EOG. Scotiabank downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays raised shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.