Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,516 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAP. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 39.2% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 182.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $707,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,184,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AAP shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up from $210.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.16.

Shares of AAP opened at $216.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.39. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.59 and a 52-week high of $220.12. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 47.00%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.