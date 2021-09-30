Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,415 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000.

BURL opened at $303.18 on Thursday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.99 and a 52 week high of $357.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.54. The firm has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 100.00% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $379.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut Burlington Stores from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.50.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

