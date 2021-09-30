Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 165,200 Shares of Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 493,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,200 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.43% of Golden Star Resources worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Condire Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources in the 1st quarter worth $29,481,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Golden Star Resources by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,344,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,815,000 after acquiring an additional 126,574 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its stake in shares of Golden Star Resources by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Golden Star Resources by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 75,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 25,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GSS shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Golden Star Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Golden Star Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Star Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Golden Star Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.05.

NYSEAMERICAN GSS opened at $2.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 0.83. Golden Star Resources Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.87.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). Golden Star Resources had a positive return on equity of 129.79% and a negative net margin of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $64.39 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Golden Star Resources Ltd. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. engages in gold mining and exploration activities. It owns and operates the Wassa and Prestea mines situated in Ghana. The firm also operates through the following segments: Wassa, Bogoso or Prestea, Other, and Corporate. The company was founded by David A. Fennell on May 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

