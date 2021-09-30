Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 7,529 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,529 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,601,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,893,000 after buying an additional 137,644 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,323,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,283,000 after buying an additional 472,691 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,086,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,550,000 after buying an additional 68,026 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,571,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,894,000 after buying an additional 61,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,891,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,163,000 after purchasing an additional 53,993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.99.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $188,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,672 shares in the company, valued at $8,856,798.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $82.17 on Thursday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $74.80 and a one year high of $94.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.92 and its 200 day moving average is $86.51. The stock has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.44.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

