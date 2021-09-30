Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 22,409 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,890,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic during the second quarter worth $297,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in New Relic in the second quarter valued at about $195,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in New Relic by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 64,773 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in New Relic by 0.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 723,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NEWR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on New Relic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of New Relic in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, New Relic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.43.

In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $2,400,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.73, for a total value of $223,667.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,063.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,463 shares of company stock valued at $5,440,829. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NEWR stock opened at $70.72 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.13 and a 200-day moving average of $68.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. New Relic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.52 and a fifty-two week high of $82.76.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $180.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.74 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 54.44% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. Equities analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

