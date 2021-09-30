Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Trims Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,290 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 263.3% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 182.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 59.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $48.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.83 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.94.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 82.57%.

MO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.