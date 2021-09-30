Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 379,827 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 4,068,580 shares.The stock last traded at $183.34 and had previously closed at $185.89.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.87.

Get Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,461,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter valued at $672,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 80.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 209.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,605,000 after acquiring an additional 32,602 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.