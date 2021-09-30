Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. Sells 36,826 Shares of KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Stock

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Director Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 36,826 shares of KLX Energy Services stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.81, for a total transaction of $177,133.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 8,209 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total transaction of $43,918.15.

On Monday, September 13th, Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 16,300 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total transaction of $95,192.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 601 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $3,630.04.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $20,672.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 15,553 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $94,251.18.

Shares of KLX Energy Services stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.56. The company had a trading volume of 121,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,622. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.65. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $40.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 3.37.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. R. F. Lafferty lowered shares of KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of KLX Energy Services from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in KLX Energy Services by 14,590.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in KLX Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth $163,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in KLX Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth $187,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in KLX Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in KLX Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of completion, intervention and production services and products to onshore oil and gas producing regions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains and Northeast. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

