Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.23

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.23 and traded as low as $1.01. Corbus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.01, with a volume of 1,122,703 shares changing hands.
Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.
The company has a market cap of $126.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 126.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 61,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 34,575 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 32.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 160,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 39,391 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 39.69% of the company’s stock.
About Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP)
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.
