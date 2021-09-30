Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corsair Gaming, Inc. designs, markets and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems principally in the United States and internationally. Corsair Gaming, Inc. is based in Fremont, California. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Corsair Gaming from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corsair Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

NASDAQ CRSR opened at $26.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71. Corsair Gaming has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $51.37.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.16 million. Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 7.63%. Corsair Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Corsair Gaming will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 22,440 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth $1,953,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 146.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 151,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 90,060 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 1st quarter worth $277,000. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

