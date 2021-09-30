Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 143,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,477 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $6,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 5,692.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in Corteva by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $42.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.29 and a twelve month high of $49.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTVA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.