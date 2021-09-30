CoTrader Hits Market Capitalization of $1.03 Million (COT)

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. CoTrader has a total market cap of $1.03 million and $582.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CoTrader has traded 30.4% lower against the US dollar. One CoTrader coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00054378 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002580 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.05 or 0.00118417 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00011476 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.03 or 0.00168417 BTC.

About CoTrader

CoTrader is a coin. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 coins. CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoTrader’s official message board is medium.com/@cotrader.com . The official website for CoTrader is cotrader.com . The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoTrader is a Blockchain-based investment funds marketplace. It intends to provide novice users with the tools to automatically execute the same trading actions as some of the most successful crypto traders. There are two main entities in the CoTrader platform, the co-trader that acts as an investor, and the trader that would be the fund manager. By leveraging the smart contracts, the platform allows the co-trader to invest without sending his crypto assets to the trader. The COT token is an ERC20-based cryptocurrency. Developed by CoTrader, the COT token can be used by traders and co-traders to pay or receive fees. “

Buying and Selling CoTrader

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoTrader should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoTrader using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

