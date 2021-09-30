Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia Sells 1,073 Shares of Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,073 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.08, for a total value of $262,970.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of COUP opened at $216.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12 month low of $203.51 and a 12 month high of $377.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $231.32 and its 200-day moving average is $243.05.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The business had revenue of $179.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on COUP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Coupa Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, reduced their price target on Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Coupa Software by 75.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,881,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,260,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810,279 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the first quarter worth $456,732,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 1st quarter valued at $235,140,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,889,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 12.5% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,669,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,223,959,000 after purchasing an additional 517,724 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.