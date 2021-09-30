Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Receives $143.43 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $143.43.

BAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Credicorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Credicorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. HSBC upgraded Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, lowered Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Credicorp stock opened at $113.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Credicorp has a 1 year low of $88.67 and a 1 year high of $169.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.14.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $924.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.65 million. Credicorp had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 12.96%. Research analysts forecast that Credicorp will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Credicorp’s payout ratio is presently 96.80%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Credicorp in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Credicorp by 194.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Credicorp by 887.5% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

