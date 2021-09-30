Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Receives $143.43 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $143.43.
BAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Credicorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Credicorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. HSBC upgraded Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, lowered Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.
Credicorp stock opened at $113.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Credicorp has a 1 year low of $88.67 and a 1 year high of $169.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.14.
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Credicorp’s payout ratio is presently 96.80%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Credicorp in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Credicorp by 194.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Credicorp by 887.5% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.
Credicorp Company Profile
Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.
See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.