Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Acquired by Westwood Global Investments LLC

Westwood Global Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,507,724 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 269,260 shares during the quarter. Credicorp makes up about 10.9% of Westwood Global Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Westwood Global Investments LLC owned approximately 1.89% of Credicorp worth $182,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 59,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,172,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Credicorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Credicorp alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BAP. Citigroup upgraded Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC upgraded Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Grupo Santander lowered Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. lowered Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Credicorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.43.

Shares of BAP traded down $0.83 on Thursday, reaching $112.27. 6,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,336. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12 month low of $88.67 and a 12 month high of $169.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.14.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $924.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.65 million. Credicorp had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 8.40%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.80%.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

Further Reading: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.