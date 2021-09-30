Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) a GBX 9,000 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AZN. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £100 ($130.65) to GBX 9,500 ($124.12) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a £105 ($137.18) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a £102 ($133.26) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 9,501.54 ($124.14).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

LON AZN opened at GBX 8,833 ($115.40) on Monday. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,982 ($117.35). The stock has a market cap of £136.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 8,427.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8,073.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of GBX 64.80 ($0.85) per share. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 1.36%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.