Critical Contrast: FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) and Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR)

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) and Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Get FG New America Acquisition alerts:

This table compares FG New America Acquisition and Blucora’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FG New America Acquisition N/A N/A -$8.04 million N/A N/A Blucora $754.95 million 1.05 -$342.76 million $0.91 17.82

FG New America Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Blucora.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.5% of FG New America Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.4% of Blucora shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Blucora shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for FG New America Acquisition and Blucora, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FG New America Acquisition 0 1 4 0 2.80 Blucora 0 0 3 0 3.00

FG New America Acquisition presently has a consensus target price of $11.40, indicating a potential upside of 44.12%. Blucora has a consensus target price of $21.67, indicating a potential upside of 33.58%. Given FG New America Acquisition’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe FG New America Acquisition is more favorable than Blucora.

Profitability

This table compares FG New America Acquisition and Blucora’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FG New America Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Blucora -2.04% 29.83% 9.47%

Summary

Blucora beats FG New America Acquisition on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FG New America Acquisition

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients. The Tax Preparation segment focuses on digital tax preparation solutions for consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals. The company was founded by Naveen Mahendra Kumar Jain in March 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for FG New America Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FG New America Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.