Critical Survey: Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) & Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK)

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) and Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Itaú Unibanco has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Triumph Bancorp has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Itaú Unibanco and Triumph Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Itaú Unibanco $33.73 billion 1.54 $3.67 billion $0.40 13.23 Triumph Bancorp $382.50 million 6.45 $64.02 million $2.26 43.47

Itaú Unibanco has higher revenue and earnings than Triumph Bancorp. Itaú Unibanco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Triumph Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.3% of Itaú Unibanco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.5% of Triumph Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Triumph Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Itaú Unibanco and Triumph Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Itaú Unibanco 17.21% 17.09% 1.32% Triumph Bancorp 28.08% 17.14% 2.01%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Itaú Unibanco and Triumph Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Itaú Unibanco 0 1 0 0 2.00 Triumph Bancorp 0 4 2 0 2.33

Triumph Bancorp has a consensus price target of $76.51, indicating a potential downside of 22.13%. Given Triumph Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Triumph Bancorp is more favorable than Itaú Unibanco.

Summary

Triumph Bancorp beats Itaú Unibanco on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies. The Wholesale Bank segment offers corporate and investment banking activities, including its middle-market banking business. The Activities with the Market and Corporation segment deals with the result arising from capital surplus, subordinated debt surplus and the net balance of tax credits and debts. The company was founded on September 9, 1943 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services. The Banking segment relates to operations of TBK Bank, including loans originated under Triumph Commercial Finance, Triumph Healthcare Finance, and Triumph Premium Finance brands. The Corporate segment refers to the financing and investment activities, as well as the management and administrative expenses. The company was founded by Aaron P. Graft in November 2010 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

