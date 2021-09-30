Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Receives $19.31 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.31.

CCRN has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $201,091.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Colin Patrick Mcdonald sold 6,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $128,452.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,659.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,640 shares of company stock worth $1,318,986. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the second quarter worth $6,700,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 38.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,293,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,159,000 after purchasing an additional 356,907 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 17.2% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,430,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,132,000 after purchasing an additional 356,832 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,703,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,241,000 after purchasing an additional 267,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 35.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 608,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,051,000 after purchasing an additional 157,848 shares in the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CCRN opened at $21.47 on Monday. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $21.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.61 and its 200 day moving average is $16.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.95 million, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.19.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $331.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Cross Country Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.