CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.9% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 65,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 101,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 47.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

CFB opened at $12.79 on Thursday. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $15.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.88.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $48.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.34 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB).

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.