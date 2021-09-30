CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 10.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.7% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on CRWD. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $277.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.15.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 1,042 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.03, for a total transaction of $264,699.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.60, for a total transaction of $798,425.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 343,090 shares of company stock worth $89,085,703. 8.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $239.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $54.67 billion, a PE ratio of -288.64 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.10 and a 1 year high of $289.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $259.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

