Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Purchased by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 2nd quarter worth $3,456,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 80,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 253,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,364,000 after acquiring an additional 69,054 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,199,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $819,417,000 after acquiring an additional 171,654 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 111,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,787,000 after acquiring an additional 8,414 shares during the period. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

In other Crown Castle International news, Director J Landis Martin bought 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,148,917.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $766,080.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CCI traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $175.30. 13,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,801,592. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $204.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $75.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 78.47%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer downgraded Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.55.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.