CryptoZoon Trading 26.5% Lower This Week (ZOON)

CryptoZoon (CURRENCY:ZOON) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 30th. In the last seven days, CryptoZoon has traded 26.5% lower against the US dollar. CryptoZoon has a market capitalization of $11.74 million and approximately $6.25 million worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoZoon coin can now be purchased for $0.0146 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00065211 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.35 or 0.00103171 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.32 or 0.00137235 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,897.58 or 0.99863713 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,035.18 or 0.06904816 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.68 or 0.00761373 BTC.

About CryptoZoon

CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 806,751,434 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

CryptoZoon Coin Trading

