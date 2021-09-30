CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) Sets New 1-Year High at $66.72

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €66.72 ($78.49) and last traded at €65.30 ($76.82), with a volume of 127304 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €65.32 ($76.85).

EVD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.50 ($73.53) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Baader Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €60.92 ($71.67).

Get CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -419.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €57.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €55.66.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.