Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $21.97

Shares of Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.97 and last traded at $22.57, with a volume of 178119 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.63.

CGEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cullinan Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cullinan Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

Get Cullinan Oncology alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.77 and a 200 day moving average of $29.98. The company has a market capitalization of $982.72 million and a P/E ratio of -4.08.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Leigh Zawel sold 21,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $563,390.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 245,910 shares of company stock worth $7,099,392 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGEM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 6.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 62.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter worth $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cullinan Oncology during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Article: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.