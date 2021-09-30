Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Receives $288.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $288.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen raised Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Get Cummins alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMI. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter worth about $412,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,187,000 after purchasing an additional 51,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $230.67 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $233.22 and a 200 day moving average of $246.91. Cummins has a 12 month low of $203.51 and a 12 month high of $277.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $1.45 dividend. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.