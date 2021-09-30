Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.03 Per Share

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Customers Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will earn $2.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.04. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $5.39 EPS.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $155.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.17 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 25.04%.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Customers Bancorp stock opened at $43.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.94 and its 200-day moving average is $36.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Customers Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.06 and a 1 year high of $43.86. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUBI. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 40,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

