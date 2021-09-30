CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $120.42 Million

Analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) will post sales of $120.42 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for CyberArk Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $124.00 million and the lowest is $118.30 million. CyberArk Software posted sales of $106.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will report full-year sales of $491.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $489.66 million to $496.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $554.00 million, with estimates ranging from $544.71 million to $568.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CyberArk Software.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 8.68%.

CYBR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wedbush lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.77.

CYBR traded down $2.15 on Friday, hitting $156.58. The company had a trading volume of 9,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,504. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.91. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $95.12 and a 1-year high of $171.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.97 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 13.8% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,816,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,149,000 after purchasing an additional 462,494 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 18.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,881,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,058,000 after purchasing an additional 291,465 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 6.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,196,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,898,000 after purchasing an additional 74,008 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 18.0% in the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,137,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,230,000 after purchasing an additional 173,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 29.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 955,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,492,000 after purchasing an additional 217,393 shares during the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

