CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.11.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CBAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley cut their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 21st. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

CBAY stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.66. The stock had a trading volume of 286,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,716. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.39 and a 1-year high of $9.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.86 and a 200 day moving average of $4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.21.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,958,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,052,000 after purchasing an additional 572,244 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP increased its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,529,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,388,000 after acquiring an additional 545,952 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $2,184,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 117.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 890,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after buying an additional 480,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 336.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 390,907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products pipeline include Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

