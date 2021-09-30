D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IUSV. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter worth $209,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 134,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3,966.0% in the second quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 147,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,647,000 after acquiring an additional 144,324 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 83,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,018,000 after acquiring an additional 5,473 shares during the period. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter worth $3,910,000.

IUSV stock traded down $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $71.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,246. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.97. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $52.61 and a 12-month high of $74.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.433 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

