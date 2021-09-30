D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Sells 570 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 86,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 5,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 122,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,516,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,057,000 after buying an additional 843,590 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $151.63. The company had a trading volume of 117,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,565,566. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.08. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $105.95 and a 12-month high of $157.46.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.