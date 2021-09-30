Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.12% of Daily Journal worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,378,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,600,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Daily Journal during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,851,000. Aquamarine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daily Journal during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,893,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 35.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DJCO opened at $323.55 on Thursday. Daily Journal Co. has a 12 month low of $238.00 and a 12 month high of $416.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 14.00 and a quick ratio of 14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.50 million, a PE ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $324.16.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.56 million for the quarter. Daily Journal had a negative return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 286.74%.

Daily Journal Profile

Daily Journal Corp. engages in the publication of newspapers and websites covering California and Arizona. It operates through the Traditional Business and Journal Technologies segments. The Traditional Business segment publishes newspapers of general circulation. The Journal Technologies segment provides case management software and related services to courts and other justice agencies.

