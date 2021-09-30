Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DAIMLER AG with its businesses Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Daimler Financial Services, Mercedes-Benz Vans and Daimler Buses, is a globally leading producer of premium passenger cars and the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in the world. The Daimler Financial Services division has a broad offering of financial services, including vehicle financing, leasing, insurance and fleet management. “

Get Daimler alerts:

DDAIF has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Daimler from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Daimler from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Cheuvreux raised Daimler from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.38.

DDAIF opened at $89.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $95.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.66 and a 200 day moving average of $88.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.15. Daimler has a fifty-two week low of $51.32 and a fifty-two week high of $98.00.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $52.39 billion during the quarter. Daimler had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 21.14%. Equities research analysts predict that Daimler will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Daimler

Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Daimler (DDAIF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.