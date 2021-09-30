Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,895 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Danaos were worth $6,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAC. Impala Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaos by 218.7% in the 1st quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 826,750 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,015,000 after purchasing an additional 567,343 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Danaos by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,115,000 after acquiring an additional 60,700 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Danaos by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 215,918 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,712,000 after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Danaos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,697,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Danaos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,071,000. 22.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaos alerts:

Shares of DAC opened at $81.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Danaos Co. has a 12 month low of $6.98 and a 12 month high of $89.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.18. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.72.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.08. Danaos had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 146.11%. The company had revenue of $146.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.96 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Danaos Co. will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.86%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DAC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Danaos from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Danaos from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Danaos Profile

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.