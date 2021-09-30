Danone (EPA:BN) PT Set at €53.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Danone (EPA:BN) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Danone in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.75 ($83.24) price target on shares of Danone in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Danone in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Danone in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on Danone in a report on Monday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €60.44 ($71.11).

Shares of BN stock opened at €59.36 ($69.84) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €61.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of €59.73. Danone has a 52 week low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 52 week high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

