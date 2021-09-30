DAOventures (DVD) Price Down 22.1% This Week

DAOventures (CURRENCY:DVD) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 29th. DAOventures has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $177,923.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOventures coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000331 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DAOventures has traded down 22.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006659 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000324 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007850 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00013007 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00007747 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001786 BTC.

DVD is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao . The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOventures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

