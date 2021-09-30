Darwin Advisors LLC Has $316,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Darwin Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 75.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,511 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 142,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,253,000 after acquiring an additional 30,931 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,625,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 348,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,701,000 after buying an additional 159,542 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 248.1% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 47.8% in the second quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 70,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after buying an additional 22,831 shares during the period.

BATS JPST remained flat at $$50.72 on Thursday. 3,522,162 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.73.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.