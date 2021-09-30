Darwin Advisors LLC Has $496,000 Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Darwin Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,123 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 38.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.52.

NYSE V traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $226.95. 31,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,187,056. The company has a market cap of $442.09 billion, a PE ratio of 45.79, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $232.64 and a 200-day moving average of $229.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $10,160,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $2,756,723.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,813 shares of company stock worth $18,226,623 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

