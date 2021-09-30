Darwin Advisors LLC Trims Stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS)

Darwin Advisors LLC trimmed its position in U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Global Jets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 82.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JETS traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.80. 120,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,410,573. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $28.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.95 and a 200 day moving average of $24.84.

