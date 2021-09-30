Dawn Protocol Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $7.13 Million (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Dawn Protocol has a market capitalization of $180.32 million and approximately $7.13 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded 24.4% lower against the US dollar. One Dawn Protocol coin can now be bought for about $2.51 or 0.00006009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dawn Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00055071 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.81 or 0.00119331 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00011645 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.10 or 0.00167942 BTC.

Dawn Protocol Coin Profile

DAWN is a coin. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 coins and its circulating supply is 71,895,270 coins. Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol . Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming. “

Dawn Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dawn Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dawn Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dawn Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dawn Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.