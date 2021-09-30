DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,084 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,810 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DCP Midstream were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in DCP Midstream by 99.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream during the second quarter worth about $49,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream during the first quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 16.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

DCP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

Shares of DCP Midstream stock opened at $28.27 on Thursday. DCP Midstream, LP has a 52-week low of $10.43 and a 52-week high of $32.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.17 and a 200 day moving average of $26.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71 and a beta of 3.58.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.79). DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.41%.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

