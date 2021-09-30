DecentBet 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,623.00 (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. During the last week, DecentBet has traded down 52.7% against the U.S. dollar. One DecentBet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. DecentBet has a total market cap of $233,489.46 and $1,623.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00054368 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.42 or 0.00118379 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00011523 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.29 or 0.00168739 BTC.

DecentBet Profile

DecentBet is a coin. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

DecentBet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

