DeepOnion (ONION) Price Tops $0.18 on Exchanges

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. DeepOnion has a market cap of $4.09 million and $2,000.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000420 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,567,856 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

