Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by Bollard Group LLC

Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up approximately 0.7% of Bollard Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $21,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DE. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 100.0% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.0% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $448,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 17.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 153,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,596,000 after purchasing an additional 22,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 64.8% during the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 301,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,841,000 after purchasing an additional 118,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.05.

Shares of DE stock traded down $10.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $340.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,279. The business has a fifty day moving average of $364.79 and a 200-day moving average of $363.77. The stock has a market cap of $105.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $215.02 and a twelve month high of $400.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 18.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

