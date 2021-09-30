DeFi Bids (BID) Market Cap Hits $374,936.57

DeFi Bids (CURRENCY:BID) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. One DeFi Bids coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0164 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeFi Bids has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar. DeFi Bids has a market cap of $374,936.57 and approximately $1,919.00 worth of DeFi Bids was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00055438 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002591 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.56 or 0.00117824 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00011575 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.71 or 0.00178779 BTC.

DeFi Bids Coin Profile

DeFi Bids (BID) is a coin. DeFi Bids’ total supply is 42,725,810 coins and its circulating supply is 22,855,852 coins. DeFi Bids’ official Twitter account is @defibids . The official website for DeFi Bids is defibids.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

DeFi Bids Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Bids directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Bids should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFi Bids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

