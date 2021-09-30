Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Holdings Lifted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,151 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $6,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 3,000.0% during the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 172.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

DELL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. OTR Global raised Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.47.

NYSE DELL opened at $105.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $80.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $58.88 and a one year high of $106.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.55 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 88.70% and a net margin of 3.77%. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Egon Durban sold 113,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total transaction of $11,341,210.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $591,785.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 756,005 shares of company stock worth $73,963,689. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

