Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Shares Bought by Old West Investment Management LLC

Old West Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,348,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,491,402 shares during the period. Denison Mines makes up approximately 2.1% of Old West Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Old West Investment Management LLC owned about 1.04% of Denison Mines worth $9,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DNN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Denison Mines by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,608,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998,893 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Denison Mines by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,072,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,937,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147,741 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Denison Mines by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,369,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,546,000 after purchasing an additional 51,068 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Denison Mines by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,697,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 592,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the 1st quarter worth about $3,600,000. 21.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DNN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Denison Mines from C$2.10 to C$2.40 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet raised Denison Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. TD Securities upped their price target on Denison Mines from C$1.65 to C$2.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.00 price objective (up from C$2.50) on shares of Denison Mines in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Denison Mines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.26.

NYSEAMERICAN DNN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.40. 103,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,856,799. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -67.00 and a beta of 2.18. Denison Mines Corp. has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.81.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

