DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $34.85

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.85 and traded as high as $34.94. DENSO shares last traded at $34.22, with a volume of 26,961 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENSO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get DENSO alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.87 and its 200-day moving average is $34.08. The company has a market capitalization of $53.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.88.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.28 billion. DENSO had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 7.83%. Analysts predict that DENSO Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DENSO Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DNZOY)

DENSO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive component and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It operates through the following business divisions: Automotive, Consumer Products, Industrial Products, and New Business Fields. The Automotive division develops and manufactures powertrain control systems, gasoline and diesel engine management systems, semiconductor sensors, micro electronic devices, car and bus air conditioning systems, telematic products, body electronics, windshield wiper systems, power windows, power steering, and power sliding doors.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for DENSO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENSO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.